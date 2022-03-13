Bank of America Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

DXC stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,946 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

