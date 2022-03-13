Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,062 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of Washington Federal worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.