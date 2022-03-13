Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.45% of US Ecology worth $35,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 461,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

ECOL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

