Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 24,435 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Albany International worth $34,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,252,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AIN opened at $84.09 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.