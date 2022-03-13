Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,736 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $32,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

