Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.25.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$91.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.33. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

