Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,315,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

