Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.30 target price on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s current price.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $469.60 million, a P/E ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

