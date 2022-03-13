Barclays Cuts Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $4.00

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HYLN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 298,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

