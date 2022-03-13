Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

BARC stock opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

