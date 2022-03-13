Barclays Trims Capita (LON:CPI) Target Price to GBX 65

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.28) on Thursday. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £365.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,101.68). Insiders acquired a total of 71,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,305 in the last three months.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

