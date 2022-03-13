Barclays Trims Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Target Price to $8.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

