Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

B stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 140,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,134. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Barnes Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Barnes Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

