Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 554,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,967. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

