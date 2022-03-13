Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €93.00 ($101.09) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

