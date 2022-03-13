Beacon Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $659,479.50 and $11,759.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

