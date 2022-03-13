Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEAM. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after acquiring an additional 171,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

