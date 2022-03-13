Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.