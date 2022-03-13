Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
