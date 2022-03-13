Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 51.9% in February

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

