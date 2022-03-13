Berenberg Bank Increases Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 138

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 138 ($1.81) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.62) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Capital stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.17) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.85. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.21 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £167.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

