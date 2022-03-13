Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

MOON stock opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £716.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 332.33.

In related news, insider Niall Wass purchased 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,481.13).

