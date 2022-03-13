Berenberg Bank Upgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Redburn Partners raised Accor to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($40.30) to €35.50 ($38.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accor from €37.20 ($40.43) to €38.50 ($41.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

ACCYY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Accor has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

