Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

