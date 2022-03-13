Bird Global (BRDS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Bird Global to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BRDS stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Bird Global has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
About Bird Global (Get Rating)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
