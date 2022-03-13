Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 93.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $58,613.18 and $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,872.83 or 1.00052313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00247744 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00134532 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00261138 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00034769 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,711,024 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

