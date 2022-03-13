BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Hits $0.0024

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $13,198.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00233711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007601 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002530 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002125 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

