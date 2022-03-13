BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

CII traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 146,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,548. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

