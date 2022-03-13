BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
