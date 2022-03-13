BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,749,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

