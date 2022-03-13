BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
