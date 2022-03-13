BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $10.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.