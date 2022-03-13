BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

