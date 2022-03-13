BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.04. 814,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $793.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

