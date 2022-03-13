BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $75,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.04. The company had a trading volume of 814,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

