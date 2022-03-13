BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $12.76 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

