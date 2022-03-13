BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $12.76 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.18.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
