BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MHD stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $17.50.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

