BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

