BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHN opened at $12.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

