BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,916 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 613,712 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,768.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 1,527,265 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

