Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 246,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,486. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

