Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Down 70.1% in February

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BWC opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $19,915,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $19,400,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $19,373,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $10,108,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $9,775,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

