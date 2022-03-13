Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,299 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 849,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 62,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock worth $231,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Guggenheim raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

