BMO Capital Markets Cuts Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCLAF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TCLAF opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

