BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Post were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Post by 111,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

POST opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

