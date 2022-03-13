BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.70 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

