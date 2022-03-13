BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INN. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

