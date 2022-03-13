BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.