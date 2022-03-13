BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 140,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

DMB opened at $12.95 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.