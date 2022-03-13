Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $747,815.13 and approximately $6,193.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

