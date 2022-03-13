Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $270.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $176.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.02. Boeing has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $199,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.