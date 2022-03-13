boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 340.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday.

BOO traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.18). 20,690,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,424,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

