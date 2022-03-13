Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after buying an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $125,717,000.

Shares of BND opened at $80.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

